Queen’s Film Theatre showcases Arts & Older People film project

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, the QFT in Belfast has been working with three over sixties community groups in an arts project based on memories of cinema over the last 50 years, supported by the Arts Council of Northern Irelands Arts & Older People Programme. The groups worked with professional artists to create their own movie trailers and posters which were showcased in a special screening and exhibition held at the QFT. Since 2010, the Arts and Older People Programme has supported the delivery of 120 arts projects to older people across the region with the aims of reducing loneliness and promoting health & wellbeing. Pictured (L-R) are participants Jane McCarthy and Sue McCrory with their film posters. Visit www.artscouncil-ni.org

Three community groups, The Link, Words Alive and Voices Women’s Group worked with community artist and author, Jan Carson, filmmaker, Joanne Barnett, and local artist, Jonathan Brennan, to create their own movie trailers and posters based on their memories of film, with these new works showcased in a special screening and exhibition held at the QFT recently.

The Arts and Older People programme is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, the Public Health Agency and the Baring Foundation. It aims to challenge perceptions of what it means to be an older person and improve well-being by offering opportunities for older people to actively engage in the arts. Since 2010, the Programme has supported the delivery of 120 arts projects to older people across the region.

Marion Campbell, Learning Co-Ordinator, QFT, commented, “QFT is delighted to have been working with this inspirational group of people, and to be able to host this celebration event which would not have been possible without the support from the Arts Council’s Arts and Older People Programme. The benefits of how engaging with the arts improves well-being for people of all ages should not be underestimated, and for some can be a real life-line”.

Lorraine Calderwood, Arts & Older People Programme Officer, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added, “The links between creative expression though participation in the arts and improved wellbeing are now well established. The Arts Council’s Arts & Older People Programme has evidenced how successful the arts are in making a positive impact on older people, tackling social issues such as isolation and social exclusion. With the help of professional artists these projects give a much needed voice to our older citizens through high quality arts interventions and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted to support QFT’s older people’s project through National Lottery funding.”

Jan Carson who has been working with the participants said, "It's been absolutely fantastic to see participants’ confidence levels increasing throughout the project. As is often the case with community arts projects, people were quite shy and restrained during the first session, and several participants said they'd be hesitant about taking part in the filmmaking. It was incredible to see two of the less confident participants really throw themselves into the film making session, discovering that they both thoroughly enjoyed the experience and had a natural aptitude for performing in front of the camera."

For more details on the Arts Council’s Arts & Older People Programme visit www.artscouncil-ni.org