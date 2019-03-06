Return of Derry Girls is a huge hit as 1.8m tune in

The opening episode of Derry Girls’ second series has been another smash hit, with an average 1.8 million people tuning in.

The comedy’s second series returned to Channel 4 on Tuesday night and the station has confirmed the impressive viewing figures.

The large numbers tuning in meant Derry Girls was the biggest programme for 16-34 year olds, winning the slot with a 21.4% share.

It is also up on the first episode of the first series, which attracted 1.6 million viewers and was Channel 4’s biggest comedy launch in five years.

Tuesday night’s episode was highly anticipated and centred around Erin, Michelle, Orla, Claire and James going on a cross-community, outdoor pursuits peace initiative school trip with boys from a local Protestant school.

The fast-paced humour and one-liners were in abundance and many viewers took to social media to express their delight at the episode, its characters and plot.

Channel 4 has also given some details about what viewers can expect in rest of the second series, which is set in Derry in the 1990s towards the end of the Troubles. Everything from the girls attending their first concert in Belfast to Bill Clinton’s visit to Derry and a school formal type dance is expected, while familiar faces like Kevin McAleer (Uncle Colm) will also be returning, alongside new characters.

Meanwhile, Derry Girls and its writer Lisa McGee have been nominated in the Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2019. The show is nominated in the Scripted Comedy category and Lisa McGee is nominated for Writer (Comedy.)

