Tonight’s TV: Great Celebrity Bake-Off for Stand Up to Cancer

In November, 11million people watched the final of The Great British Bake Off, making it the second-most watched show in Channel 4’s history (the first is still the 1985 drama A Woman of Substance, which racked up ratings of 13.8million).

That’s especially impressive when you consider that judge Prue Leith had inadvertently ruined some of the tension by tweeting the name of the winner ahead of the show.

It’s also proof that despite predictions that viewers wouldn’t follow GBBO to Channel 4, or that the show would struggle without original judge Mary Berry and presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, the format is strong enough to survive some huge changes. But if you want extra evidence that GBBO is still going strong, just look at the impressive (and eclectic) line-up of celebrities taking part in this string of celebrity specials.

Over the next five weeks, the famous bakers will include a big helping of comedians with Lee Mack, Tim Minchin, Joe Lycett, Alan Carr, Griff Rhys Jones and Aisling Bea all ready to match wits with hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

Channel 4 are adding a sprinkling of TV presenters, including Stacey Solomon, Countdown’s Nick Hewer and Melanie Sykes. Sport and politics are represented by double Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox and Leader of the Scottish Conservative Party Ruth Davidson respectively, while Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing, Diversity’s Perri Kiely and singer Ella Eyre will also be trying to avoid a soggy bottom. There’s even a US star in the shape of former Desperate Housewife Teri Hatcher.

But of course, the famous faces aren’t just taking part so they can check out the famous tent. It’s all in aid of Stand Up to Cancer, the joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

The first famous faces to grab their mixing bowls are Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp, actor and writer Roisin Conaty, veteran broadcaster Bill Turnbull and comedian Harry Hill, who will hopefully get a chance to do one of his trademark looks to camera if a double entendre should arise.

Their first challenge is a bake sale classic - cupcakes, which in theory should ease them in gently. But then the competition intensifies with a fiery technical, followed by a demanding showstopper that involves recreating the best day of their lives as a three-dimensional biscuit scene. (If Hill still presented TV Burp, this seems like the sort of thing that would have made the cut). The standard on the celeb specials can be variable, as anyone who saw the BBC episode where Johnny Vaughan accidentally grilled his biscuits because he didn’t know how to work the oven will know. But which of the first batch will impress Prue and Paul Hollywood and walk away as the first Star Baker?

Whoever it is, they’ll get bragging rights, a commemorative apron and the knowledge that they’ve made biscuits for a very good cause.