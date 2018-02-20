Tonight’s TV: Mum - a masterful comedy about a suburban widow

Is 2018 the year of Lesley Manville? It may well be. For so long, the Brighton-born actress (she would never describe herself as a star) was one of those faces you knew, but probably couldn’t name. But, it seems, those days are gone.

How will Manville cope with everybody knowing who she is? That remains to be seen, but as she’s now a mature 61 years of age, it’s unlikely she’s about to go off the rails - something her ex-husband, Gary Oldman, could be accused of doing when he left her holding their baby son to follow his Hollywood dreams in 1989.

Both he and Manville are in the running for Oscars this year; Oldman for Best Actor for his stunning performance as Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour, and she for Best Supporting Actress in Phantom Thread, which is reputedly Daniel Day-Lewis’ movie swansong. Manville plays the sister of Day-Lewis’ character, and while his supposed retirement has dominated chat about the film, it’s Manville who deserves more credit; she is sharp-tongued and electrifying, providing a strength the story might otherwise have lacked.

Whether she wins the little golden man or not, it’s a triumphant performance - but it isn’t her only one we can see this year. Manville is currently appearing alongside Jeremy Irons in an acclaimed West End revival of Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night; critics are already predicting her performance will win her a second Olivier Award.

But, not content with conquering the theatre and the big screen, Manville is back on TV with the second series of her acclaimed sitcom Mum.

For those who didn’t catch the first run in 2016, it focuses on Cathy, a middle-aged woman who, at the start of the series, had just lost her husband. Her efforts to deal with her loss were then charted across the course of a year, during which we got to know her hapless son Jason - who was planning to emigrate to Australia with his dim but well-meaning girlfriend Kelly - her brother Derek and his self-centred partner Pauline. The only person capable of offering Cathy any kind of comfort - not to mention a port in a storm - was her friend Michael, who was clearly carrying a torch for her. Cathy wasn’t ready to start another relationship, but perhaps now she and Michael will finally get together. A third series has, however, already been commissioned, so even if they don’t make it this time around, they have plenty of time to sort themselves out. Few details have been released about what we can expect from the second series, although the BBC has revealed that Cathy will start to find her own feet again and begin looking to the future. “Mum is a truly special series, combining microscopic observation of human behaviour with a heart the size of Cathy’s wheelie bin,” says Shane Allen, the BBC’s comedy commissioning controller. “It’s a privilege to be bringing another series and we can’t wait to see what’s in store.”

With Manville centre stage, it’s sure to be worth watching.