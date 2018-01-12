VIDEO | Derry Girls: 'It's crazy how Derry it is ... it's unbelievable'

Episode two of Derry Girls hit the screens last night and it sent social media into meltdown.

#DerryGirls was, again, trending on Twitter on Thursday and Friday so we took to the Foyleside Shopping Centre on Friday morning to gauge opinion of the most recent instalment.

Shoppers in Foyleside have been giving their views on Derry Girls

Derry Girls is written and created by Lisa McGee.

The series, which made its debut on Channel 4 on January 4, has been been hailed as an instant hit and a second series has been commissioned after just one episode.

Episode three of the show is on Channel 4 on January 18 at 10pm.





