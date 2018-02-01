VIDEO: TOWIE star Gemma Collins' 'Derry Girls' compilation goes viral

The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) star, Gemma Collins, has shared a six second video of herself talking mixed with clips from hit Channel 4 comedy series Derry Girls.

Collins, who found fame when she appeared in the second series of TOWIE, Tweeted the video to her 1.32 million followers on Thursday afternoon.

The video was re-Tweeted by the writer and creater of Derry Girls, Lisa McGee and had been viewed more than 5,000 times within 30 minutes.

Derry Girls has taken audiences by storm so much so Channel 4 has commissioned a second series.

Episode five of Derry Girls will air on Channel 4 at 10:00pm on Thursday February 1, 2018.