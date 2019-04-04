Van Morrison to play live show in Botanic Gardens

Van Morrison has confirmed he will play a show at ‘Live At Botanic Gardens’ on June 23.

The new festival will be a series of outdoor concerts held in the picturesque setting of Belfast’s famous gardens.

One of music’s true originals, Sir Van Morrison’s unique and inspirational musical legacy is rooted in post-war Belfast.

Born in 1945, Van heard his shipyard worker father’s collection of blues, country and gospel early in life. Feeding off musical greats such as Hank Williams, Jimmie Rodgers, Muddy Waters, Mahalia Jackson and Leadbelly, he was a travelling musician at 15 and singing, playing guitar and sax in several bands before forming Them in 1964. The band enjoyed chart success with instant hits such as the much covered ‘Gloria’ and ‘Here Comes The Night’.

Since striking out on his own in 1967 with the release of Blowin’ Your Mind!, Morrison’s music has continued to span genres including R&B, Jazz, Blues, Gospel, Folk and Soul. Van’s unrivalled song writing and musicality continues to evolve with the creation of new material and reinterpretation of older classics.

Since 2016 Van has added five new studio albums to his prodigious catalogue, the most recent, The Prophet Speaks, was released in December 2018.

Tickets for Van Morrison at Live At Botanic Gardens will go on sale on Monday, April 8 at 9am from Ticketmaster outlets and online at www.ticketmaster.ie