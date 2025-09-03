Hollow Knight: Silksong is almost here - but when exactly can you play it? 🐛🎮

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally about to be released.

The long-awaited game is almost here and the long-wait is over.

But when exactly can you get your hands on it?

In a day that many did not think would finally come, Hollow Knight: Silksong is about to be released. The highly anticipated sequel might just have been the first game to be stuck in ‘development heaven’, according to Team Cherry.

The follow-up to 2017’s critically acclaimed indie title, it was first announced back in early 2019 and the wait has been agonising. A running joke among fans was to anticipate a lack of news at every big game event - until a “special announcement” took place last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollow Knight: Silksong is set to be released around the globe this week. But when exactly can you get your hands on it?

What time is Hollow Knight: Silksong out?

Hollow Knight Silksong official poster | Team Cherry

The game is set to be released on Thursday (September 4) or Friday (September 5), depending where you are in the world. It means that you will finally be able to experience Hornet’s journey and see if it was worth the wait.

It is set to come out simultaneously around the globe. For those in the UK it will be available from 3pm British time on September 4.

The full list of release times is as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

September 4

North/ Central/ South America

7am - PT

8am - CST

10am - ET - USA

12pm (noon) - ART

Europe/ UK

3pm - GMT (British time)

4pm - CEST (Europe)

Asia

6pm - GST (Dubai)

11pm - JST (Japan)

Friday, September 5

Oceania

12am (midnight) - AEST - Australia

2am - NZST - New Zealand

What can you play Hollow Knight: Silksong on?

The game will have a wide release across modern consoles and PC. It will be available on:

Linux

macOS

Nintendo Switch/ Nintendo Switch 2

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Windows

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

Timeline of Hollow Knight: Silksong announcements

First announced all the way back in February 2019, fans have been waiting patiently for years for even the smallest update. Originally envisioned as DLC for Hollow Knight, it has since grown into a full blown sequel.

It appeared at the 2022 Xbox showcase, which promised every game shown would arrive within 12 months. However, that date has obviously come and gone without Silksong materialising.

The game reappeared during the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal event earlier in 2025 and also featured in the Xbox showcase in June. In the latter, it was part of the teaser for the ROG Xbox Ally and said to be playable day one when the handheld releases in late 2025 - although as mentioned, we had been here before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A release date was officially announced by Team Cherry on August 21. It was revealed in a “special announcement” during GamesCom.