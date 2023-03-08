The research, conducted by online casino experts Online.Casino examined every couple that met or featured together on a UK reality TV show together based on several factors: each couple’s combined Instagram following, combined Instagram engagement rate, search volume by couple and online article mentions in the last year by couple.

These factors were combined to discover the UK’s favourite reality TV couples.

The research revealed that Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are the UK’s favourite reality TV couple.

Molly-Mae and Tommy recently announced the arrival of baby daughter Bambi

The couple finished in second place on Love Island in 2019 and have since become one of the most popular and recognisable couples in the UK.

They have also recently welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Bambi.

The couple dominate the ranking, placing first in every four factors analysed.

For instance, the couple have the highest number of combined Instagram followers, with 11.6 million, and are the most Googled reality TV couple in the UK, receiving 464,000 average searches a month.

Surprisingly, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page rank as the UK’s second favourite reality TV couple.

Since meeting on last year’s Love Island, the couple’s relationship has gone from strength to strength, and they now have 2.3 million combined Instagram followers.

Interestingly, Tasha and Andrew follow closely behind Molly-Mae and Tommy, with the second-highest number of article mentions in the last year, with 6,747 online mentions.

Last year’s Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti rank as the UK’s third favourite couple from reality TV.

The fan-favourite couple rank as the UK’s third most popular reality TV couple on Instagram, with a combined follower count of 5.1 million.

When broken down, Davide has 1.9 million followers, while Ekin-Su boasts 3.2 million.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope are the UK’s fourth favourite reality TV couple.

Indiyah and Dami are another Love Island couple loved by the public, who came third on last year's series.

The couple have the third highest combined engagement rate, with 13.32%, and have had 4,688 online article mentions in the last year, the fourth highest in the ranking.

The research revealed that professional dancers Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington rank in fifth place.

The Strictly couple, who met on the primetime show, have been dating since 2021 and rank as the UK’s favourite couple from Strictly Come Dancing.

The couple are also the second most Googled reality TV couple in the UK, receiving 160,000 average monthly searches between them.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez rank as the UK’s sixth favourite reality TV couple.

The Hollyoaks actress met her now-husband and professional dancer while competing on Strictly Come Dancing and is now pregnant with the couple’s second child.

A spokesperson for Online.Casino commented: “Whether it’s a dating show like Love Island or a competition such as Dancing On Ice, reality TV has documented romance blossoming between plenty of celebrities, and these relationships continue to captivate.

“These findings highlight the undeniable popularity and success of Love Island, with one-third of the UK’s top 15 favourite couples having found love on the Island.