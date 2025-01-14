With Love, Meghan on Netflix: why has release date changed, when is it out now?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show was due to release on January 15.
- It has been pulled from the schedule - and delayed until March.
- The decision to delay its release comes amid the Los Angeles wildfires.
Netflix has made the decision to delay the release of the latest Meghan Markle show due to the Los Angeles wildfires. The Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle programme - With Love, Meghan - was supposed to drop on the streaming service on Wednesday (January 15) but has been pushed back until March.
The decision to delay the release of the show was made by Meghan herself, with the support of Netflix. It is the latest show from Archewell Productions for the streaming service - which has included the much talked-about Harry & Meghan in 2022 and most recently Polo in 2024.
The catastrophic wildfires in Southern California have so far caused the deaths of more than 20 people, while tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated. The blazes are among the most destructive the state has seen in recent years.
Why has With Love, Meghan been delayed?
The Duchess of Sussex, with the backing of Netflix, made the decision to delay the release of her latest show this week due to the on-going wildfires in Los Angeles and Southern California. Meghan is from LA originally and the show has been described as a “heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California” by People Magazine.
In a statement announcing the postponement, the Duchess said: “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California.”
Meghan and Harry visited the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena to help distribute food and supplies to victims of the Eaton Fire over the weekend.
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
When will With Love, Meghan release instead?
The show has been pushed back from its original release date of Wednesday January 15 by over a month. It will drop on Netflix on Tuesday March 4 now - with all episodes releasing on that day.
The synopsis for the show reads: “This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.
“Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”
Love TV and film? Check out our Screen Babble podcast to hear about all the best TV and film for 2025
Our sister title National World has been covering the Los Angeles wildfires extensively - including the death of a British star in the blaze.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.