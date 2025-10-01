Charge Your Car Day 2025: Never Stop Charging

It’s Charge Your Car Day this Sunday and CTEK, the world leader in smart battery charging, says don’t make charging your vehicle’s battery just a once a year event.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CTEK, says drivers should ‘Never Stop Charging’ to prevent breakdowns, optimise car performance, extend battery life and save money.

Most Popular

To clear up confusion around car batteries, CTEK is busting five outdated myths many drivers might believe; myths that put their vehicles, mobility and wallets at risk:

Myth 1: If my car starts, the battery must be fine.

CTEK CS FREE

Myth BUSTED:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your battery could be slowly deteriorating. Modern vehicles draw power constantly even when parked – causing battery drain that often goes unnoticed until it’s too late.

Myth 2: Battery failure is rare.

Myth BUSTED:

Charge Your Car Day 2025 is on 5th October

It’s actually the number one reason for vehicle breakdowns, causing around 40% of roadside callouts. Most drivers only find out their battery is failing when stranded.

Myth 3: The alternator keeps my battery fully charged.

Myth BUSTED:

Not always. Short or infrequent drives don’t give the alternator enough time to recharge the battery. Advanced car tech (such as stop-start) can drain more power than replaced.

Myth 4: Car batteries last for years without maintenance.

Myth BUSTED:

Without regular charging, your battery’s lifespan shortens dramatically. In fact, using a smart charger like CTEK’s can triple your battery’s life – saving time, money and stress.

Myth 5: Charging is complicated and only for experts.

Myth BUSTED:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not with CTEK. Its smart chargers are trusted by more than 50 top car manufacturers (including Lamborghini, Porsche and McLaren) and are designed to be safe, simple and automatic for any driver to use.

The good news this Charge Your Car day it that there’s an easy, cost effective solution. If drivers get in the habit of connecting a battery charger in a fuss-free, simple way at every opportunity their battery will always be primed for peak performance.

Regular charging is not only the easiest way to avoid the risk of battery failure; it can triple battery life and improve performance. A charged battery makes everything in the car work better, as the car does not need to prioritise essentials over power-hungry luxuries such as air conditioning.

Mark Poole, CTEK’s Sales Manager for the UK and Ireland, said: “Charge Your Car Day on 5 October is the moment for our national community of drivers to celebrate smarter motoring together. We all dread a flat battery. At best it’s an inconvenience, at worst it’s a long unpleasant delay and even an expensive new battery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Research shows one in three vehicles entering workshops has a battery in need of attention. That figure increases to more than 50% during winter, when cold weather further reduces battery performance and increases the risk of failure.

“But you don’t have to live in fear of battery failure. Regularly connecting a CTEK charger provides peace of mind, optimises performance, extends battery life and saves money.

“And CTEK makes it easy. In our range there’s a charger to suite every driver, all are smart and all are simple to connect. Each automatically gets the job done. You can ‘Never Stop Charging’.”

When you're looking for the best car battery charger on the market, CTEK chargers are widely known across the globe for their excellent performance and reliability.