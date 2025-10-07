Tune in, turn up – be the heartbeat of the Fleadh!

The search is on for volunteers to help with the smooth running of the world’s biggest celebration of Irish music and culture. Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will make history by coming to Belfast for the first time in 2026, from Sunday 2nd to Sunday 9th August.

Volunteer Now, the leading voice of volunteering in Northern Ireland, has opened recruitment for the momentous event. Organised by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCÉ) in partnership with Belfast City Council and Ards CCÉ, the Belfast Fleadh will feature an eight-day programme of concerts, competitions, street performances and exhibitions. A range of volunteering roles will be available including street ambassadors, team leaders and customer services.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly said: “Belfast thrives on the warmth of its welcome. With over 700,000 people set to experience the Fleadh in Belfast next year, our people will be instrumental in helping the city capitalise on its massive economic benefit, particularly from a tourism perspective. Volunteers will be crucial in delivering one of the most exciting cultural events our city has ever hosted so we’re inviting everyone to play their part by showcasing our famous hospitality.”

Denise Hayward, CEO, Volunteer Now, comments: “The Fleadh always brings such an exhilarating energy with it and its arrival in Belfast will mark an exciting moment for the city and beyond. We have decades of experience recruiting volunteers for other major events, such as the 153rd Open and Balmoral Show, so we know that volunteers are the secret ingredient to success. Thanks to their commitment, energy, professionalism and fun, volunteers make events like Fleadh smooth, safe and enjoyable for everyone involved. We will be providing extensive training to successful volunteer applicants to ensure they have a wholly positive and memorable experience as a volunteer.

Niall McClean (left) and Ciaran McCusker of Ards CCÉ (right) pictured with Lord Mayor of Belfast Tracy Kelly and Denise Hayward of Volunteer Now

“As well as being part of the delivery team, our volunteers will get to enjoy, up-close, the incredible spirit of the Fleadh and see firsthand how the city comes to life through music, dance, and culture. We would encourage anyone interested in volunteering to apply early, as we anticipate demand for these roles will be high. We can’t wait to celebrate this special moment together in Belfast next August and hope many people apply to be at the very heart of it!”

Successful applicants will receive bespoke training from Volunteer Now, beginning in early 2026. With interest set to be high, anyone keen to be involved is advised to apply before the end of this year.

Niall McClean from Ards CCÉ added: “We’re so excited to be partnering with Belfast City Council and Comhaltas as host branch for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026. It means so much to our members, young and old, to be part of the Fleadh coming to Belfast. We hope everyone who volunteers will feel that same sense of pride. It’s a particularly special year for us as we celebrate our 50th anniversary in 2026. With Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann celebrating their 75th year, we can’t wait to be part of something very special.”