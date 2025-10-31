Why your child's sleep might be suffering this week – and seven tips to help them get back on track

Sourced from Unsplash

Following the UK’s clock change on Sunday, experts reveal why children’s sleep may be off sync and how to get back into routine as darker evenings and lighter mornings hit during October half term

On Sunday 26th October, the UK moved the clocks back one hour, marking the official end to British Summer Time. While most adults welcomed the promise of an “extra hour” in bed, many parents know it often has the opposite effect, with young children waking earlier, becoming overtired and struggling to settle as their internal clocks adjust.

Clock changes can throw off a child’s circadian rhythm, leading to moodiness, attention problems and disrupted school routines in the days that follow. Doctors warn that poor sleep can have significant negative impact on a child’s physical health.

According to new research conducted by blackout blinds specialist, Blinds Direct, which surveyed 2,000 UK adults, 23% say their sleep schedule change with the seasons, suggesting just how sensitive our body clocks can be.

The study shows that 45% of people rely on blocking out natural light and 39% on consistent routines to support quality of sleep, strategies that work just as well for children as they do for grown-ups.

With that in mind, Ana Zuravliova, Trend Specialist at Blinds Direct, shares her top seven tips to help little ones adjust to the clocks going back this October.

Reset sleep schedules gradually

“Even though the clocks have already gone back, it’s not too late to help your child adjust.

“You can still shift their routine gradually this week, by moving bedtime and wake-up times by 10–15 minutes each day. This helps ease their body clock back into rhythm rather than forcing an overnight change.”

Control light and darkness with blinds and a night light

“Light is one of the strongest cues for our body clock. Encourage exposure to bright, natural light first thing in the morning to help children feel alert.

“In the evening, dim lights early and use blackout blinds or curtains to signal that it’s bedtime, if your child is comfortable with that.

“If your child feels uneasy in total darkness, a soft night light is the perfect way to provide children with a sense of security during the night. The dark can be scary for young children, leading to them having nightmares or developing a fear of the dark rooms. A night light can help to combat this by ensuring that if your little one wakes up in the middle of the night, then they will feel safe and secure!”

Keep bedtime routine consistent

“Children thrive on predictability. Stick to familiar cues like a warm bath, story time and lights out at the same time each evening. Even at weekends, try to keep the same bedtime and wake-up schedule.

“I appreciate this can be a common battle for most parents however, sticking to a bedtime is essential in getting your child to sleep well. Going to bed and waking up around the same time every day helps create a balanced circadian rhythm.”

Manage the mornings

“The lighter mornings after the clocks go back can cause some children to wake earlier than usual. Keep rooms dark with blackout blinds or an ‘ok to wake’ clock to encourage them to stay in bed until their usual wake up times.

Adjust mealtimes

“Children’s body clocks are influenced not just by light, but also by food. Shifting mealtimes 10-15 minutes a day so they align better with the new routine. This can help regulate hunger cues and sleepiness.”

Limit screens before bed and keep a calm, clutter-free space

“Blue light from screens can make it harder to fall asleep. Keep devices out of bedrooms in the hour before bed and swap screen time for calming activities like reading or drawing.

“A tidy, uncluttered bedroom can also promote calmness and reduce bedtime resistance. Keeping the environment serene makes a big difference to how quickly children wind down.”

Be patient and flexible

“It’s normal for children to be cranky or out of sorts for a few days. Keep routines calm and consistent and avoid big changes to naps or mealtimes during the transition week. Most children will adapt naturally within a week.”

How poor-quality sleep can impact children’s health

Teaming up with Dr Deborah Lee, Consultant Clinical Psychologist at Berkshire Healthcare NHS trust, the specialists have discussed how poor sleep can impact your child's health.

Dr Lee said “Lack of sleep has significant effects on a child's long-term physical health.

“Not getting enough sleep in childhood increases a child’s risk of cardiovascular disease. This is likely to be because sleep deprivation is linked to obesity, high blood pressure, raised cholesterol and type-2 diabetes – all of which are cardiovascular disease risk factors.”

How much sleep should children be getting?

Many parents aren’t sure how much sleep their children should be getting.

According to Dr Lee, these are the recommended optimal times for each age group:

Age Amount of sleep Bedtime

5 - 7 years 10 - 11 hours 7 - 8.30 pm

8 - 10 years 9 - 11 hours 8 - 9.30 pm

11 - 13 years 9 - 11 hours 8 - 9.30 pm

14 - 16 years 8 - 10 hours 9 - 10.30 pm

17 - 18 years 8 - 9 hours 9 - 10.30 pm