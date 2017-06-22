Belfast's Box nightclub set to close

Belfast's Box nightclub is to close, it has emerged.

Housed in Belfast's Odyssey Pavilion, the club opened in November 2006 and will close its doors for the final time on July 1.

The decision to call it a day was announced on Facebook earlier. "All good things must come to an end. An end of an era! Box as we know it , will unfortunately cease nightclub operations in the Odyssey Pavilion as of Saturday 1st July," the club's update read.

The popular venue entertained and hosted parties for the worlds biggest music and sport stars including Rihanna, Lady Gaga, One Direction, Rory McIlroy and Carl Frampton.

Their social media post added: "We changed the city’s clubbing landscape for good.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the management, the bar staff, DJs, cleaners, the door team, suppliers, but most of all we would like to thank all of you, [our] 2,000,000 customers through our doors."