IRISH LEAGUE: Haveron to be named Glentoran manager

Football
Warren Feeney

FOOTBALL: Warren Feeney is sacked by Newport County

Football
Hibernian fans invade the pitch after the William Hill Scottish Cup Final

FOOTBALL: All charges against Hibernian and Rangers over Hampden trouble are dropped

Football
Tyson Fury

BOXING: Trainer believes Tyson Fury will return to ring early next year

Sport

Ian Hutchinson granted Tyco BMW British Superbike chance at Assen

Motorcycling

ENGLAND JOB: Who will replace big Sam?

Football

Allardyce 'loses' dream England job as Southgate steps up

Football

SNOOKER: NI Open trophy named after Alex Higgins

Sport
CTA
Sam Allardyce

IN PICTURES - Top contenders for England role

Sport
Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce facing fight to keep England job a FA investigate filmed comments

Football

RUGBY UNION: Judges Road men host Thomond

Rugby
Banbridge RFC are set to host Backrock at Rifle Park on Saturday afternoon. Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye

RUGBY: Improve or lose says Banbridge boss

Rugby
There was a try-scoring return for Kellie Holmes as City of Derry defeated reigning champions Enniskillen at Judges Road.

LADIES RUGBY: City of Derry defeat champions Enniskillen

Rugby
Armaghs Neil Faloon

AIL RUGBY: Armagh climb to top after home win over City of Derry

Rugby

Anderson accepts he may not play every Test

Cricket
Graham Boyd was pivotal in Bond's Glen play-off victory.

NW CRICKET: Bond’s Glen retain place in Championship

Cricket
2016 North West DJ Premier League winners, Donemana, celebrate at the weekend.

Donemana crowned North West Cricket champions!

Cricket
Ireland's Ed Joyce

CRICKET: Ireland’s Ed Joyce to miss South Africa tour

Cricket

RYDER CUP: European captain Darren Clarke ‘won’t hide’ rookies

Golf
Rory McIlroy

Golf pays tribute as 'King' of the green Arnold Palmer dies aged 87

Rory McIlroy

GOLF: Rory McIlroy wins Tour Championship to clinch FedEx Cup title

Golf 1
Lee Westwood

RYDER CUP GOLF: Lee Westwood responds to Davis Love’s remarks

Golf
Ian Hutchinson has earned a ride on the Tyco BMW Superbike this weekend at Assen following an excellent season in 2016 on the roads and in the National Superstock 1000 Championship.

Ian Hutchinson granted Tyco BMW British Superbike chance at Assen

Motorcycling
Eugene Laverty on the Aspar Ducati at Aragon

MOTORCYCLING: Eugene Laverty in form in Spain

Motorcycling
Tyson Fury

Carl Frampton, Barry McGuigan and Shane McGuigan after defeating Leo Santa Cruz in New York

BOXING: Leo Santa Cruz’s father says Carl Frampton rematch is about to be signed

Sport
Wladimir Klitschko (left) and Tyson Fury

BOXING: Tyson Fury and Wladimir Klitschko World title fight postponed again

Sport