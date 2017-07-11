Probe continues into three-year-old boy's death following stabbing

Technical and forensic examinations are to take place in an apartment where a three-year-old boy was found dead following a stabbing.

A small teddy bear and candles were among the tributes left at the gates to the complex in Poddle Park, Kimmage, Dublin, where the incident happened on Monday night.

Gardai said the toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 40s, reported to be the child's mother and a medic originally from the Middle East, was found seriously injured in the apartment at the same time.

She was rushed to St James' Hospital where she underwent emergency treatment.

The State Pathologist's office is expected to lead examinations at the scene of the incident, supported by Garda forensic experts, and a post-mortem on the child is to take place later.

It is understood gardai have not identified anyone else they wish to interview in relation to the incident.

The woman is believed to have been living in the Riverside apartments for about three years.

Two candles were left at the gates of the complex overnight along with a teddy and a small cuddly giraffe which had a piece of paper with "why? RIP" written on it.

The alarm was raised at about 7pm on Monday evening.

Sinn Fein councillor Ray McHugh was at the scene of the incident for several hours after the news broke and again this morning, talking to residents in the apartment complex and local people.

"They are really shocked, in disbelief," he said.

"They were bringing flowers and candles and teddy bears. It's just that it's a three-year-old kid. It's tragic.

"The community up there are great, salt of the earth people. The apartments are very quiet.

"And I was talking to a few of the residents there who knew the lady to see.

"She was quiet but very pleasant and would say hello. She seemed very pleasant, they said, and wouldn't pass you, although she kept to herself."

Lorraine Leon, who lives locally and had spoken to the woman while she was with her son, recalled walking with the woman and her child from the apartments into Kimmage.

"Really and truly she was mad about him," she told RTE Radio.

"The whole conversation that day all she talked about was him. He does this and he does that and now he's sitting up. Everything is about him. (She was) mad about him."