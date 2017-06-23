Paramore make a triumphant return to Belfast

Paramore took to the stage in Belfast for the first time since 2012 to a packed out Waterfront Hall, and fans were ecstatic to see their favourite band return.

The popular band kicked off the show with Told You So, a song from their latest album After Laughter.

The Waterfront Hall proved to be a perfect fit for the band, with excellent acoustics and a stunning stage set up.

Paramore played a 90 minute set with all of the big hits and many new songs too. They also played a Fleetwood Mac cover, which really got the crowd going.

There was a moment of delight for one fan, who was brought up to the stage to sing part of their well known song Misery Business with lead singer Hayley Williams.

The young diehard fan was holding a sign up throughout the gig, and had been at their gig in Dublin the night before, which Hayley mentioned.

This is the first Paramore tour since drummer Zac Farro rejoined the band earlier this year.

The fans were delighted to see the founding band member back on stage again, even chanting his name, giving him a warm welcome.