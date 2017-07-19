First official posy for Princess Charlotte as William and Kate arrive in Berlin

Princess Charlotte stole the the show during the latest leg of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's European tour - scampering up the plane's steps and receiving her first official bouquet.

When William and Kate said goodbye to Poland, the two-year-old scaled the private jet's steep steps using her hands and feet.

Prince George arriving at Berlin Airport in Germany

Kate watched carefully as her daughter made her way up to the cabin of the Embraer Legacy 600 jet, following her brother, Prince George, who had been eager to board the flight to Berlin.

The Duke and Duchess were leaving Warsaw after a two-day visit that saw them celebrate the nation's history, culture and ties with the UK.

When the family arrived in the Polish capital, Warsaw, on Monday, George, who will turn four on Saturday, looked shy and reluctant to take part in the official welcome staged by the European nation.

However for the official departure he strode confidently across the airport runway, holding hands with his mother and father.

He even tugged at William's hand as he was saying goodbye to waiting dignitaries, appearing eager to board the plane. He then went ahead of his father and carefully climbed the steps of the jet, which seats 13 people.

When the plane touched down in Berlin, where a small group of officials were waiting to greet the royal visitors, Charlotte was spotted peering out of a window.

After clambering up the plane steps in Warsaw, the journey down them in Berlin was slower, with the young princess holding on to a rail with one hand while clasping Kate's fingers with the other.

Till Knorn, the German government's head of protocol, presented the Duchess and her daughter with a posy each.

Charlotte's floral gift was a miniature version of her mother's and, as she smelt her bouquet, George, who was holding William's hand, reached out for Kate's posy and she lifted it out of his way.

The three-year-old prince appeared a little bored with the formalities of the official welcome and at one point buried his face in his arm as William chatted to Sir Sebastian Wood, Britain's ambassador to Germany.