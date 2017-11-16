WATCH: Prince William jokes with youth ambassadors

'Cheeky' boy asks Duke of Cambridge for a picture
The Duke of Cambridge had alight hearted exchange with one of the youth ambassadors, James Okulaja, while launching a national campaign to tackle cyberbullying.
'Cheeky' boy asks Duke of Cambridge for a picture
The Duke of Cambridge had alight hearted exchange with one of the youth ambassadors, James Okulaja, while launching a national campaign to tackle cyberbullying.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.