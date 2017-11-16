Search

WATCH: Prince William jokes with youth ambassadors

'Cheeky' boy asks Duke of Cambridge for a picture

The Duke of Cambridge had alight hearted exchange with one of the youth ambassadors, James Okulaja, while launching a national campaign to tackle cyberbullying.

The Duke of Cambridge is greeted by James Okulaja from the young people's anti-bullying panel, as he arrives for the final meeting of The Royal Foundation's Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying, at Google in King's Cross, London

The Duke of Cambridge is greeted by James Okulaja from the young people's anti-bullying panel, as he arrives for the final meeting of The Royal Foundation's Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying, at Google in King's Cross, London