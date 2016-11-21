Royal Princess will be back in Belfast

The Royal Princess cruise ship will be returning to Belfast in 2018.

Princess Cruises announced that the 3,560-guest Royal Princess will visit Belfast 11 times throughout 2018, bringing at estimated 40,000 visitors.

The huge vessel is 330m long, 38m wide and 19 decks high.

She will call at Belfast as part of a season touring the British Isles from May to September in 2018.

Evening departures from Belfast will be added to the 2018 programme, meaning guests will have more time to spend in the city than previous years. Belfast is the only port to have this on the round-Britain itinerary.

Royal Princess, launched by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge in 2013, last called at Belfast in 2015.

Royal Princess features in ITV documentary The Cruise, which is now in its second series and follows the lives of the ship’s guests and its 1,400-strong crew.