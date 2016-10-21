Tell us a tale and win a hotel break

We know our readers love to tell a spooky story at this time of year - and we want to hear them.

And not only that, but we want to give you the opportunity to win a fantastic two night stay at the stunning Beech Hill Country House Hotel in Londonderry, a prize which could be all yours if we decide that your ghostly Halloween tale is the best of the bunch.

All you have to do is either post or email us your ghost stories no later than next Friday (October 28).

You can send them to News Letter, Metro Building, 6-9 Donegall Square South, Belfast, BT1 5JA, or helen.mcgurk@jpress.co.uk

We will also publish the best entries.

The prize is a two night stay, which includes breakfast and dinner, and must be taken from a Sunday to a Thursday from next month to March 2017.

This multi-award winning destination is the ideal place to visit for a spooky getaway.

Nestled in the richly wooded countryside of Ardmore, Co Derry, and is just a couple of miles from the centre of Londonderry, which is home to the world’s most famous Halloween Carnival.

With such a rich history, the house and grounds where Alexander Skipton originally set up residence in 1622, is a perfect location for the telling of spine-tingling tales.

Just a few minutes’ walk away is Ashbrook House - home of the famous Beresford ghost. Recorded in the Blacker manuscripts within the Public Record Office in Belfast is the startling story of the poltergeist which appeared to Lady Beresford to deliver messages from beyond the grave in the latter part of the seventeenth century. The chilling story has been passed down through the family for generations and is still related with haunting relish in the area.

The Beech Hill House and grounds have a host of their own incredible stories since Alexander Skipton first set up home during the Plantation of Ulster.

The lone archway which features in the magnificent front lawn has borne witness to many incidents through the ages which could send a chill down the spine. The folly is the remnants of an early 17th century farmyard and is believed to have been preserved in memory of the great suffering experienced by the Skipton family when their home was twice burnt to the ground – first during the 1641 rebellion and later by King James’ troops following the Siege of Derry.

The present House was built in 1729 by Thomas Skipton and was named Beech Hill. Greatly enlarged in the 19th Century, the house is now home to one of the finest manor house hotels on these islands.

The family-run Beech Hill Country House Hotel, which is celebrating 25 years of excellence in hospitality, exudes elegance and gracious country living where comfort and pleasure always come first.

Owner Patsy O’Kane MBE is the current High Sherriff of the Borough of Londonderry and she is sure to regale any visitors brave enough to ask with some of the ghoulish tales of the city and region – so don’t be afraid inquire.