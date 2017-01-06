Get the new year off to a great start with these bargain offers

Check out these great deals

BENIDORM: January 12, Belfast to Alicante, Levante Lux, Benidorm, 3 Star, SC, 7nights, from £289pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

CO DOWN: Winter Wonderland, Slieve Donard Resort & Spa, from £100 per room. Enjoy a fabulous overnight break at the four-star hotel. Have a brisk walk along the beach then head back to the hotel for a complimentary seasonal cocktail or mocktail by a roaring fire? Package also includes overnight accommodation with full Irish breakfast. Pre booking essential. To book call 028 (43) 721066

TENERIFE: January 13, Belfast to Tenerife, Barcelo Santiago, Puerto De Santiago, 4 Star, HB, 7nights, from £419pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

COSTA DEL SOL: Janurary 15, from Belfast, Bali Hotel & Apts, Benalmadena, 3 Star, SC, 7nights, from £299. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

CO ANTRIM: Two-night Causeway Coastal Break, Londonderry Arms Hotel, from £85pps. This two-night escape includes bed & full Irish breakfast with an evening meal on one night. Package also includes Tea/Coffee and homemade scones on arrival. Valid until February 28. Pre booking essential. To book call 028 (28) 885255

LANZAROTE: January 17, Belfast to Lanzarote, Be Live Experience Lanzarote Beach, Costa Tequise, 3 Star, AI, 7 nights, from £619pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

GRAN CANARIA: Playa Del Ingles, 2 star Jacarandas Beach Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on January 22 2017. Price: £429 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

COSTA BLANCA: Benidorm, 3 star Medplaya Hotel Regente, 7 nights half board departing from Belfast International on January 21 2017. Price: £279 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

ALICANTE CITY: 4 star NH Alicante, 3 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast International on February 17 2017. Price: £239 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance, excluding transfers.

CANARY ISLANDS CRUISE: Planet Cruise (www.planetcruise.co.uk; 0808 278 8504) offers a seven-night fly cruise onboard Thomson Cruises’ Thomson Majesty (full-board) from £599pp (two sharing). Includes flights from London, Manchester, Birmingham, Exeter or Bristol on January 27.

JAMAICA: Destinology (www.destinology.co.uk; 01204 824 619) offers seven nights at Jamaica Inn (room only) from £2,075pp (two sharing) - saving £470 per couple. Includes fights from Gatwick. Valid for travel January 2 - February 17. Book by January 31.

AMSTERDAM & BRUGES: Iglu Cruise (www.iglucruise.com; 020 3733 5557) offers a four-night cruise on P&O Cruises’ Ventura (full-board) from only £343pp (two sharing). Departs Southampton on February 15.

FUERTEVENTURA: Thomas Cook (www.thomascook.com; 0844 412 5970) offers seven nights at the four-star SunConnect Atlantis Fuerteventura (all-inclusive) from £575pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Glasgow on May 6.

AUSTRIA: Inghams (www.inghams.co.uk/ski-holidays; 01483 791 114) offers seven nights at the three and a half diamond Chalet Hotel Elizabeth (chalet board) in Kuhtai from £719pp (two sharing) - saving £280pp. Includes transfers and flights from Gatwick to Innsbruck on January 14.

ANTIGUA: Blue Bay Travel (www.caribbeanwarehouse.co.uk; 08444 997 645) offers seven nights at the Pineapple Beach Club (all-inclusive) from £1,249pp (two sharing) - saving up to £1,259pp. Includes flights from London. Valid for travel on select dates in May and June. Book by January 31.