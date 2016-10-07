Hurricane Matthew: Official Guidance

Hurricane Matthew has pelted Florida with heavy rain as the deadly storm roars ever closer to the coast with potentially catastrophic winds of 130mph

The most powerful Caribbean storm in a decade and is currently sweeping its way up the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Palm trees sway in high gusts of wind in Vero Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The storm has already wreaked havoc in Haiti, leaving hundreds dead, buildings flattened and thousands of victims cut off from relief efforts.

It has now moved on to America and has hit Florida where airports and theme parks have closed, trains have been cancelled and residents in some parts of the state have been urged to evacuate their homes.

More than 200,000 residents have been left without power as the “monster” storm has whipped the coastline of the US.

With Florida such a popular destination with British tourists the UK Government has offered advice for those visiting the state and neighbouring Georgia and South Carolina to stay safe.

In its travel guidance the Government warns: “Hurricane Matthew is forecast to bring hazardous sea and weather conditions to parts of the east coast of the US from 6 October 2016.

“Strong winds, heavy rain, flooding, and storm surge in coastal areas is expected. Sporadic tornadoes are possible. Hurricane warnings and watches have been issued, triggering evacuation orders in several areas of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

“You should monitor weather reports and follow the advice of the local authorities, including if you’re ordered to evacuate.

“For more information and advice visit the websites of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state emergency management authorities in: Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

“If you’re in an affected area, you should call family members and friends in the UK to let them know your plans before and after the hurricane.”

If you are due to fly to Florida in the coming days please check with your airline/travel provider for the latest information.

Thomas Cook has warned that several of its flights from UK airports to Orlando have been delayed

In a statement, the travel operator said: “We will continue to keep our customers up to date with information as soon as we are aware of the schedule changes.

“We know that this can be upsetting when you want to know what is happening, but we also want to ensure that we give you the correct information, and that we do everything we can to get you to your destination to enjoy your holiday.”