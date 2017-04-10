Adams’ call on ETA jail conditions

Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams TD has welcomed the news that ETA has completed the process of putting its weapons beyond use.

His party has had close links with Basque seperatists throughout their peace process.

Mr Adams said: “The decision by ETA to complete the process of putting its weapons beyond use is historic. It creates a unique opportunity which the Spanish and French governments, and the political parties in the region, must urgently grasp.

“I want to congratulate all of those involved in this initiative. It is clear evidence of the desire of the pro-independence parties in the Basque country to continue to build the peace process.”

Support for peace has been demonstrated in elections, and this is an opportunity that must not be squandered, he said.

“I would appeal to the Spanish and French governments to demonstrate generosity in their response to this development and for the Spanish government to address the issue of political prisoners.

“As a first step both should engage in dialogue with the representatives of all of the Basque people.

“Addressing the treatment of Basque political prisoners – including ending the policy of dispersal of Basque prisoners and moving those who are a significant distance from their families closer to their homes – previous to an early release process- would also be an important confidence building measure.”