Adams comments could be seen as ‘inciting violence’, says Beattie

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie has accused Gerry Adams of using “inflammatory” words that could be seen as “inciting violence” during a speech in Dublin on Saturday.

Mr Beattie said he does not believe the Sinn Fein president has “credibility as a political leader” and said he has a duty to clarify comments made about Brexit.

Michelle O'Neill and Gerry Adams at a SF conference on Irish Unity at Dublin's Mansion House

“For him to say Brexit will destroy the Belfast Agreement will cause fear in the minds of many that we could return to the days before the Belfast Agreement, where violence was an everyday occurrence,” said Mr Beattie, who accused Mr Adams of playing the role of a “playground bully”.

“When these comments are added to the inflammatory language that Brexit can be viewed as a hostile act, he invites the notion that could be interpreted by some physical force republicans, that a hostile act could justifiably be countered by other hostile acts.”