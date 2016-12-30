All 105 Northern Ireland recipients of New Year’s Honours 2017

The Northern Ireland recipients of the Queen’s New Year’s Honours are:
KNIGHT BACHELOR (Kt)
Prof John Vincent MCCANNY CBE
For services to Higher Education and Economic Development
COMPANIONS OF THE ORDER OF THE BATH (CB)
Mrs Sue MCALLISTER
For services to the Northern Ireland Prison Service
Mr Leo Columba Martin O’REILLY
For services to Government
COMMANDERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (CBE)
Mr Derek Andrew MCCLURE
For services to Mental Healthcare and People with Learning Disabilities
Mr Gerard MCGINN
For services to the Northern Ireland Economy
OFFICERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)
Mrs Lynda Ann BONNER
For services to the Treatment of Venous Thromboembolism
Mrs Sarah BROWNE
For services to Social Care Sector
Doctor Trevor Arthur Stanley BUCHANAN
For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland and voluntary medical service in South Sudan
Ms Anne Marie DUFFY
For services to Education
Mr Samuel Bernard GOLDBLATT
For services to Business and the community in Northern Ireland
Mr Barry Martyn LOWRY
For services to Government Services and the IT Industry
Mrs Angela MCLERNON
For services to Nursing
Mr Anthony Christopher O’NEILL
For services to the Agri-Food Sector in Northern Ireland
Prof Sally WHEELER
For services to Higher Education
Dr William Benjamin WILSON
For services to the Voluntary and Charitable Sectors
MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (MBE)
Pastor Brian Cameron AGNEW
For voluntary service to the community in Northern Ireland
Mr John ALLEN
For services to Athletics
Mr John Raymond ARMSTRONG
For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland
Mrs Sandra BIDDLE
For services to Speech and Drama
Mr Alex BUNTING
For services to the Support of Victims and Survivors in Northern Ireland
Mrs Helen COLE
For services to Education
Mrs Stella CUMMINGS
For voluntary service to First Aid and the community
Mr Basil DALTON
For services to Further Education in Northern Ireland
Sister Rose DEVLIN
For services to Improving Community Relations in Schools
Mr Simon Thomas Alexander DOUGAN DL
For services to Hospitality and Catering in Northern Ireland
Mr Edward George ELLIOTT
For voluntary service to the Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Foundation and Association and the community in Northern Ireland
Miss Bethany Charlotte FIRTH
For services to Swimming
Mrs Wanda Annette ROWAN-HAMILTON
For services to Older People in Killyleagh and Shrigley, Co Down
Dr Robert Welby HENRY
For services to Medicine and the Sport of Horse Racing
Mrs Isabella Bell HOGG
For voluntary services to the community in Strabane
Mr Michael HOLDEN
For services to People with Disabilities
Mr Albert Maurice LEATHEM
For services to the Royal British Legion
Ms Lily LEWIS
For services to Digital Transformation and Customer Service
Mr Kenneth Robert LOGAN
For services to Health and Safety and the community in Northern Ireland
Mrs Elvira Jean LOWE
For voluntary service to Cancer Sufferers
Mrs Margaret Ruth MAYNE
For services to Education
Mr Michael Patrick MCALISTER
For services to Further Education
Mrs Kathleen May MCBRIDE
For services to Sport and the community in Coleraine
Mr William John MCCANN
For services to the Food Industry and the community in Northern Ireland
Mrs Elma Leiper MCCAUSLAND
For services to Scottish Country Dancing
Mr William Graham MCCRORY
For services to Policing and the community
Mrs Brenda MORGAN
For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland
Mr David Hugh NEILL
For services to Local Government and the community in Belfast
Mrs Avril Esmond Sandra NICHOLL
For services to Disabled People through the Riding for the Disabled Association, Ballyclare
Mr Robert Hamilton NORTHRIDGE
For services to Rowing and Community Relations
Mr Michael Andrew Martin O’NEILL
For services to Football and the community in Northern Ireland
Mr Thomas Neville ORR DL
For services to Education
Mrs Paula Ann PHILPOTT
For services to Further Education
Mr Mervyn QUIGG
For services to The Boys’ Brigade
MEDALLIST OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (BEM)
Mrs Florence Evangeline BAXTER
For services to Young People, Performing Arts and the community in South West Ulster
Dr Lavinia BOYCE
For services to the community
Mrs Valerie BROWN
For services to the community in South Fermanagh
Mr Aidan CAMPBELL
For services to patients with Cancer
Mrs Pauline Alice Frances CARSON
For voluntary service to the Royal National Lifeboat Association in Holywood
Mrs Valerie Lexena CHRISTY
For voluntary service to the community in Co Down
Mr Albert CLYDE
For services to the community in Coleraine
Mrs Brenda Mary CORRY
For services to the community in County Tyrone
Mrs Eveline COUSINS
For services to Young People through the Girls Friendly Society
Miss Rosemary Letitia Margaret CRAIG
For voluntary services to Young People through the Castlederg Girls’ Brigade
Mrs Iris Ruby CRAWFORD
For services to the community in South and East Tyrone
Mr James Ivan DAVISON
For services to the community in Portadown
Mrs Jean DOAK
For voluntary service to the community in Coleraine
Mrs Rosemary (Sarah Jane) DUNBAR
For services to Charitable Fundraising
Mr Samuel Robert Wesley ELLIOTT
For services to the community in Co Fermanagh
Mr William Charles FERGUSON
For services to Community Safety
Mr William David McKee FLINN
For services to the community in Belfast
Mr James GAMBLE
For services to charitable fundraising in Co Fermanagh
Mr Desmond GORDON
For services to the community in Mid-Ulster
Mrs Violet Avril Constance GRAHAM
For services to charitable fundraising in Co Fermanagh
Mrs Pauline Christian GRILLS
For voluntary service to the community and Sport in Co Down
Mrs Joan GUILLER
For services to Humanitarian Aid and the community in Carrickfergus
Miss Anna Christina Maud HAMILTON
For voluntary service to Organ Music and the community in Co Tyrone
Mrs Kathleen HANLON
For services to the community in Ballynafeigh
Mrs Sydney Dorcas HENDERSON
For services to Police Welfare
Mr Richard Bryan HOOL
For charitable service to Cancer Charities
Mr David Alistair JACK
For services to Photography
Canon Dermot Christopher Ledgard JAMESON
For services to the community in Rostrevor
Mr Selwyn JOHNSTON
For services to the community in Enniskillen
Mrs Mary KNOX
For voluntary services to the community of Broughshane
Mrs Matilda Maud KYLE
For voluntary services to the Northern Ireland Hospice
Mrs Stella LAUGHLIN
For charitable service to the community in Belfast
Mrs Margaret MARSHALL
For services to Integrated Education
Mrs Edith MCADAMS
For services to the community
Mrs Mary Rosalind MCCLEARY
For services to the Arts and the community in Hillsborough
Mrs Margaret MCCULLAGH
For services to the community in Portrush
Mrs Ann Elizabeth MCGARRIGLE
For services to Mental Health and the Bereaved
Mr Robert Arthur MCGONIGLE
For services to Built Heritage and Tourism in Londonderry
Mr Michael Francis MCGREEVY
For services to Sport and the community in Dromore, Co Down
Mr Tom MCKENNA
For services to Football and Cross Community Reconciliation
Miss Myrtle Elizabeth MEEKE
For services to the community in Dromore, Co Down
Mr John Scott MITCHELL
For voluntary service to the community
Mr William Isaac MORROW
For voluntary services to the community in Belfast
Mr Terence Alexander MUNRO
For voluntary services to Sculling and Rowing in Belfast
Mrs Ethel OLDCROFT
For voluntary services to Older People in Co Fermanagh
Mrs Ann ORR
For services to the Agriculture Industry and the Rural Community in Co Fermanagh
Mr William Edward Raymond ORR
For voluntary and charitable service
Miss Jean Elizabeth Beatrice PATTERSON
For services to the community in Seskinore
Mrs Maureen Elizabeth SHERMAN
For services to Young People and Sport
Mr Maurice Samuel SIMPSON
For services to the community in Londonderry
Mrs Florence Elizabeth Ann TINSLEY
For services to Music and the community in Glenarm
Mr Gabriel Gerard TRUEMAN
For voluntary service to Disadvantaged Children and Young People
Mr William Robert Andrew WILSON
For services to the community in Co Fermanagh and Co Tyrone
QUEEN’S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)
Inspector Robin GOUK
Sergeant Samuel HOEY
Detective Chief Inspector Anne MARKS
