Arlene Foster extends hand of friendship to Gibraltar's chief minister

DUP leader Arlene Foster has pledged support to the chief minister of Gibraltar amid the Brexit row over the overseas British territory.

The former Stormont first minister had a phone call with Fabian Picardo on Monday evening.

A political spat has erupted after an EU document suggested Spain would be given a veto on post-Brexit agreements governing Gibraltar.

"I had a very pleasant phone call this evening with the chief minister of Gibraltar in which I reiterated my support for his position and that of the people of Gibraltar," said Mrs Foster.

"I recognise the importance of British sovereignty for Gibraltar and pledged my support to the chief minister in his desire for Gibraltar to remain as a British overseas territory.

"I welcome HM Government's commitment to Gibraltar and look forward to engaging with Mr Picardo.

"Our priorities are similar as we seek to achieve the best possible deal for the people of Northern Ireland and Gibraltar, as we leave the EU."

Mrs Foster invited Mr Picardo to Northern Ireland when he is next in the UK.