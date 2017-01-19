Arlene Foster’s former Spad Andrew Crawford resigns

An ex-special adviser to former Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster has resigned from his role at Stormont.

Dr Andrew Crawford has denied attempting to keep a botched green energy scheme open.

He was named by a senior civil servant during an explosive hearing at Stormont as the person who exerted pressure to keep the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme running when officials wanted to close it.

It has ended up costing taxpayers a predicted £490 million over the next 20 years and precipitated the collapse of powersharing at Stormont.

Dr Crawford had been most recently a special adviser with the Department of Agriculture.

Mrs Foster said she accepted his resignation with regret, describing him as a “faithful servant” to the party and the people of Northern Ireland.

“Andrew has felt that given what occurred yesterday and indeed today that he was becoming a distraction to the important work of his minister, but indeed he was becoming the story,” she said.

“Anyone who knows Andrew Crawford knows he’s a very private person and he didn’t want to become the story.

“I have accepted his resignation regretfully I have to say.”