Axing water meters ‘will cost more than it saves’

The decision to halt the installation of water meters in Northern Ireland is “short-sighted” and will end up costing more money than it will save,according to the Alliance Party.

Legislation brought forward by Sinn Fein infrastructure minister Chris Hazzard to stop water meters from being installed into new homes was approved by the Assembly yesterday.

Mr Hazzard said: “Installing meters currently costs the public purse around £200,000 per year. This is a waste of money given these will not be used.”

He also said the approval of the regulations “reinforce the Executive’s commitment not to bring in water charging for households and demonstrates the Executive’s commitment to protecting people’s personal finances in a tough economic climate”.

The Alliance Party’s infrastructure spokesperson Kellie Armstrong, however, said the move would end up costing more because it will make it more difficult to measure leakage in the system.

Speaking at the Assembly, she said: “Water meters provide a valuable tool for NI Water to identify leakage in the system.

“Halting the installation will save around £150,000 per year, but the cost of leakage, both financial and environmental is much higher.

“I have to ask how much money is being flushed down the drain due to leakage, when there is a proven solution.”

Ms Armstrong said she was not opposed to charging for water: “I believe those who can afford to pay for water should pay.”

Minister Hazzard’s party colleague, Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer, welcomed the new rules halting the installation of water meters, saying: “Sinn Fein is opposed to the introduction of water charges north and south.”