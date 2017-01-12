Bail scandal: probe begins into PSNI

The Police Ombudsman is to investigate police over its handling of terror suspect Damien McLaughlin’s disappearance whilst out on bail.

Few details have emerged about the probe at time of writing, but it comes three days after the News Letter revealed that the ombudsman, Dr Michael Maguire, was considering the move.

It is a somewhat unusual step, since he began considering the probe without anyone having made a complaint to him.

But if a case nonetheless gives him cause for significant concern, he does have the power to “call in” the case and investigate it regardless.

More to follow.