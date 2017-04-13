Body found after woman reported overboard from boat on Lough Erne

The body of a woman has been recovered from Lough Erne after she was reported to have fallen overboard from a boat at Devenish Island.

Police were alerted to the incident around 1.20am and a major search operation began.

The woman is reported to have been aged in her 30s.

A police spokesman said: “A full search operation was implemented and sadly a body was recovered from the water shortly before 3am this morning.

“An investigation into the circumstances is now underway and a post mortem examination is expected to be carried out.”

Police have extended their sympathies to the woman’s family.