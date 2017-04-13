Body found after woman reported overboard from boat on Lough Erne

The body of a woman has been recovered from Lough Erne after she was reported to have fallen overboard from a boat at Devenish Island.
Police were alerted to the incident around 1.20am and a major search operation began.
The woman is reported to have been aged in her 30s.
A police spokesman said: “A full search operation was implemented and sadly a body was recovered from the water shortly before 3am this morning.
“An investigation into the circumstances is now underway and a post mortem examination is expected to be carried out.”
Police have extended their sympathies to the woman’s family.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.