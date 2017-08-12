Boy (3) killed in tragic accident in Co Armagh

A three-year-old boy died in hospital following in a tragic accident in Co Armagh yesterday.

The incident happened at Dobsons Way in Bessbrook on Friday morning.

It is understood the child’s father, a member of the travelling community, accidentally reversed over the youngster.

The young boy was taken to hospital for treatment but unfortunately died from his injuries.

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said the terrible tragedy had left the small village in a state of profound shock.

He added: “Not only has a young boy died under tragic circumstances, his father’s life has also been destroyed.

“My deepest sympathies go out to the family at this difficult time.”

Ulster Unionist Councillor David Taylor also offered his condolences to the boy’s family, adding: “This is a heartbreaking incident has no doubt left his family distraught and has come as a great shock to the entire local community.”

DUP MLA William Irwin said the entire community had been praying for the young boy to pull through after news of the accident first emerged.

He added: “Words cannot adequately describe the pain, anguish and heartbreak that has been visited upon this wee boy’s family at this time.

“To lose a wee child in this manner is absolutely heartbreaking and I know this accident has shocked the entire community.”

PSNI Inspector Denise Graham has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact officers in Newry by calling 101 quoting reference number 399 of 11/08/17.