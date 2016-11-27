Boy killed in Coleraine crash

A teenage boy has died following a road traffic collision in Coleraine on Saturday evening.

Police have confirmed that a man was earlier today assisting them with their enquiries into the collision.

The tragic incident occurred near the New Bridge in the County Londonderry town last night.

The PSNI last night launched an appeal via social media stating that they were eager to speak with anyone who may have noticed a white or silver coloured vehicle bearing damage to the windscreen and having one wing mirror.

The vehicle was believed to have travelled over the New Bridge towards the Lodge Road.

In an updated message earlier this morning, Sergeant Burns from North Coast PSNI posted: “One male is currently in Police custody assisting Police with their enquiries.

“If you witnessed the collision please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 1000 26.11.16.”

Councillors in Coleraine this morning spoke of the shock and sadness in the local community.

DUP Councillor for Coleraine Trevor Clarke said: “This is absolutely devastating news. Your heart goes out to the family concerned. It is absolutely shocking news to come to any door.”

Fellow DUP Coleraine Councillor George Duddy meanwhile said that the local community have been active overnight in spreading the word about the PSNI appeal.

He said: “Following this tragic incident the local community have rallied around and tried to assist police with their inquiries.”

He added: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this tragic time.”

Maurice Bradley, DUP MLA for East Londonderry, posted last night: “Tonight a young child was killed in Coleraine.

“I extend my deepest sympathy to the immediate family and wider family circle.”