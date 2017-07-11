Brick attack teen: Possible surgery could hit holiday plans

A teenage girl who suffered a fractured eye socket after being hit in the face by a brick may require surgery, her family has said.

The 15-year-old, Lara McGlade, was waiting for a train at Dunmurry station shortly after 10pm on Saturday when she was struck in the face by a brick that police say was thrown from the opposite train platform.

Her eye socket was fractured and her face was lacerated in the attack.

Police said there is a possibility of further damage to the girl’s eye. A PSNI spokesperson said she has a “suspected detached retina”.

Lara’s grandmother, Betty McAvoy, told the BBC the family may have to cancel a holiday while they wait to find out if Lara requires surgery for her injuries.

“She is in a lot of pain and worried sick about the possibility of the surgery,” she said.

“Her and her mum have an appointment with a specialist to find out if there is further damage.”

SDLP councillor Brian Heading described the attack as “awful and despicable”.

He also appealed to parents to ask questions about where their children were on Saturday.

Mr Heading said: “This is an awful and despicable attack and could have even more serious injuries than those assessed.”

He added: “Parents need to ask questions of their own children as to their whereabouts on Saturday night.”

The SDLP councillor said anyone with information about the attack should pass it on to the PSNI.

Detective Inspector Richard Thornton described the incident as “a completely unprovoked attack on an innocent teenager”.

Last night, Detective Inspector Thornton also confirmed that a male who “attended a police station voluntarily” had been “interviewed by officers investigating an attack on a teenage girl in Dunmurry at around 10.10pm on Saturday night”. He added: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance in our appeal for information.”