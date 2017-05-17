Appeal to aid hunt for dog preying on livestock

A “foxhound type” dog that started killing lambs as far back as April is still on the prowl in Co Tyrone.

The animal has killed around 20 lambs and a calf so far, and injured many more – but the search for the beast is now being stepped up in a bid to prevent further loss of livestock.

The animal is still active in the area between Drum Manor and Kildress in east Co Tyrone.

A council statement said: “Following a recent spate of serious sheep worrying in the Kildress area of Cookstown, Mid-Ulster District Council’s Environmental Health service is appealing for information regarding a foxhound type dog, brown in colour, believed to be involved in the attacks.

“Large numbers of sheep have been killed or injured as a result of attacks on the Drum Road, Flo Road, and Tulnacross Road areas of Kildress.”

The dog is also reported to have caused a number of sheep to miscarry.

Speaking anonymously, a local farmer who has lost livestock said: “It is still going on every night.”

If you have any information that could help to identify the dog involved, please contact Environmental Health on 03000 132 132 or visit this web page: www.midulstercouncil.org/Contact-Us.