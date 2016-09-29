Argos on hunt for 380 festive workers

National retailer Argos is on the look-out for over 381 seasonal workers to help “light up” Christmas for customers shopping there festive period.

Customer advisors and stock assistants are being sought to support more than 27 Argos stores across the province, the firm said, to meet customer demand for a wide range of Christmas gifts.

The number includes Fast Track drivers to support the firm’s delivery service and initial contracts for all vacancies are around three to four months, with the potential for some roles to become permanent at the end of the season, where vacancies exist.

“The Christmas period is naturally an extremely busy and exciting time of year for Argos and our ability to offer more than 60,000 products for the whole family is why thousands of people shop with us over the festive season,” said Stephen Kelly, regional manager for Northern Ireland.

“Job creation is one of the most important contributions we make to the communities in which we serve.

“Many in the past have gone on to develop their career with us and progress rather rapidly to run a team, department or even store, helping to drive sales and deliver great customer service.”