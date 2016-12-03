Council seeks entries for brand new export marketing competition

In recognition of the importance of developing export opportunities both regionally and globally, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has hosted a Business Breakfast – but with a competitive twist.

As well as supporting the growth and development of the economy as a number one priority for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the export-focused ‘Business Breakfast’ also included the launch of a major international marketing competition for local businesses.

The networking event allowed businesses from across the Borough to learn more about export opportunities and the support available from InterTradeIreland, particularly in relation to cross-border exporting.

Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE, encouraged local businesses to explore new export markets to develop the products and services that can give them the competitive edge to deliver sustained growth and increased levels of quality employment in Mid and East Antrim.

Cllr Wales said: “This type of initiative is an excellent example of how Council wants to stimulate, encourage and support local businesses to take in some cases the first step to break into new export markets.”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s innovative Overseas Results competition is being organised in conjunction with Overseas Results Limited.

This is a major opportunity for businesses to find customers anywhere in the world - for free.

John Magee, Chief Executive Officer of Overseas Results Limited, commented: “We invite entries from businesses of any size and from any sector. It does not matter if they have no experience of exporting.”

“This is the ideal opportunity to find out what an overseas market thinks of new products or services. There is not a faster, more effective way of exploring new markets,” he said.

This competition gives access to the Overseas Results Limited online system to benefit local businesses.

The 10 winners of this innovative competition will be invited to visit the corporate website, www.overseasresults.com and select any country in the world they wish to find customers.

The winners will then enter details of the product or service they are promoting and Overseas Results will identify and contact 12 customers on their behalf. All customer contact is completed by Overseas Results using their resources in that country and any translation required is included free.

To enter the competition just visit www.overseasresults.com/maeacompetition

Closing date for entries is midnight on 31 December 2016. Winners will be drawn randomly week commencing 9 January 2017 at the Council offices. Full competition terms and conditions are available on the competition entry form online.