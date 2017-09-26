Deal sees Lisburn security firm reach Pinnacle of camera surveillance

Lisburn-based Mercury Security Management - Northern Ireland’s largest independent security company - has announced a new partnership with one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high quality body-worn cameras.

Belfast firm Pinnacle Response specialises in the production of body-worn cameras for use by police forces and the professional security sector. The company’s cameras, including the recently launched PR6, have been sold in over 30 countries to a wide variety of clients, including Rolls Royce and Chelsea Football Club.

The partnership will see Mercury, which is headquartered in Lisburn and has offices in Dublin, Limerick and London, provide its security staff with the highest quality body-worn cameras, as well as utilising Pinnacle’s unique Digital Evidence Management System, which allows footage to be easily managed and uploaded securely to a server for review.

The partnership will mean increased protection for both Mercury clients and guards while also allowing for improved data protection and an accurate, timesaving, method of recording evidence. Body-worn cameras have become increasingly prevalent in the security world in recent times due to their inherent portability and act as a useful deterrent and means of deescalating tense situations.

Francis Cullen, Director at Mercury Security Management, said: “Pinnacle Response is undoubtedly one of the leading manufacturers of body-worn cameras in the world and we are delighted to announce our new strategic partnership.

“We have invested more than £5 million in the last decade into the latest technology and training available to us, so we can provide innovative, holistic security solutions to our ever growing list of clients. This partnership with Pinnacle Response represents a continued pledge to ensure our clients are provided with the best security solutions available on the market.”

The announcement comes amid a busy year for Mercury, which provides security for an expanding list of household name companies and organisations, including Harvey Norman, Castlecourt Shopping Centre, Smyth’s Toys, Lifestyle Sports and HMV.

Alan Whitley, Sales Director at Pinnacle Response, said: “At Pinnacle Response, we have carefully developed our body-worn camera solutions to provide exceptional HD audio visual quality with industry leading durability. We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Mercury Security Management, which we are confident will ensure further protection and security for their clients across the island of Ireland.”

Mercury Security Management is Ireland’s largest independent security company. Since its formation in 2001, the company has established a strong reputation across the industry as a pioneer in the area of integrated security solutions, combining physical manpower with cutting edge technology to service an ever-growing client base all over Ireland and the UK.

For further information about Mercury Security Management and its services log on to www.mercurysecurity.biz