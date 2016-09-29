Hacker group Anonymous attacks Dalradian Gold website over Sperrins mine

The Irish arm of the online hacker group Anonymous claims to have brought down Dalradian Gold’s Northern Ireland website in protest against the company.

The site was reported to have been crashed on September 24, but it now back up and running.

The group, which is made up of a collective of hackers, has also uploaded one of its signature videos to the Anonymous Ireland Facebook site about plans for a gold mine in Tyrone.

In it they said they have spoken to the people of Greencastle about a controversial gold mine that has been proposed for the village, and calls on the media to report on the subject.

The group also said the Canadian mining giant behind the gold mine had been “neutralised” and called for people to “spread the word about the fight against Dalradian”.

On Saturday, the Mail took part in a tour of the Dalradian site which was blockaded by a group of local protesters opposed to the mine over fears cyanide used in the process could be harmful to their health and the environment.

Dalradian said the amount of cyanide left at the end of the process is less than that contained within in a handful of almonds, and that they operate within environmental laws. They also said many in the area support their plans.

The proposed gold mine and processing plant, if passed, will sit in an “Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty”, near homes and a primary school.

Asked if Dalradian would comment on the Anonymous hack, a spokesperson said: “No.”

Anonymous has also shared the Mail’s story about a local blockade during a Dalradian tour on its Facebook site.