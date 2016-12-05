Impressive student wins Max Rainey bursary at Queens

This years’ Max Rainey bursary has been awarded to Mark Wright, who has just completed a first class honours degree in mechanical engineering at Queens University.

The prize was awarded at a ceremony at Denroy Plastics in Bangor during a visit by students studying a range of engineering courses at Queens, with the winning student receiving a certificate, a specially commissioned medal and a cheque for £1,000.

This prize is awarded each year to a Stage 3 or Stage 4 four student on the undergraduate mechanical engineering, aerospace engineering and product design engineering pathways who achieves the highest mark in their individual research project on a topic related to the design and manufacture of polymer products or the development of polymer materials.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, John Rainey of Denroy Plastics in Bangor praised Mark’s dedication as a student, and spoke movingly about his fathers’ love of the industry and commitment to bringing through young talent, which had led to the setting up of the bursary scheme.

“My father, Max Rainey was a man who was dedicated to developing Denroy Plastics, to innovation in his chosen field, and to encouraging new talent,” he said.

“Mark has proven himself to be a hugely impressive student who is a worthy winner of the bursary, and I know that my father would have been proud to meet him and hear what his plans are for his future career.

“It’s a great pleasure for me personally, and for Denroy Plastics to be involved in helping to nurture new talent, and recognise excellence.”

Max Rainey., who passed away in 2010, was a pioneering engineer at the forefront of the plastics industry in the province and was awarded the OBE in 1981 for his contribution to economic development in Northern Ireland.