Lurgan bakery signs £20k deal with Tesco

A premium artisan bakery specialising in gluten-free treats is the latest local company to secure space on Tesco Northern Ireland’s shelves.

The £20,000 deal will see New Found Joy’s traybake range in selected stores across the province and is in direct response to a growing consumer demand for free-from foods that don’t compromise on taste.

Created in 2014, the team behind the firm previously ran a coffee shop in Lurgan where they prided themselves on using traditional baking methods.

New product development became a passion as customers began requesting new flavours and an ever-increasing pool of them voiced frustrations at having to forego the foods they loved because of intolerances.

Legislation around allergen controls prompted the team to seek alternative premises to ensure they continued to manufacture and create gluten-free options and it became the test kitchen for their new business venture - New Found Joy.

This Tesco listing is just one of a few recent successes for the bakery, with its Rocky Road and Caramel Square traybakes receiving Great Taste Awards in 2015.

“Having run a successful coffee shop business for years, making the move into manufacturing was daunting but exciting at the same time as we were hugely encouraged by customer feedback,” said New Found Joy owner Carol Little.

“This listing has moved us into another new realm altogether and as a retailer, they don’t come much bigger or better, with regards support for small, local companies.

“As an artisan bakery, we are a small, agile team with big ambitions.

“Tesco Northern Ireland’s support has been invaluable on this next stage of our business journey.”

Sean Largey, commercial manager, Tesco Northern Ireland, said: “We have been the number one retail champion of local food and drink companies for twenty years and we’ve put a huge focus on helping artisan companies get their foot on the retail ladder.

“Free-from foods are becoming much more sought after by consumers and as a retailer, it’s great to be able to offer our customers more varieties, especially from local companies.

“We welcome New Found Joy on board and wish the team further success.”