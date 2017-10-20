New Glider buses set to ‘transform public transport in Belfast’

New additions to Translink’s bus fleet have been unveiled.

The Belfast Rapid Transit Glider vehicle (a computer generated image of which is above) is set to come into service in September next year.

Picture of new Glider buses for Belfast

The transport body said the 30 new buses will “transform public transport in Belfast”, giving people “shorter, more reliable journey times and high-frequency services” as well as “lower noise, reduced vibration and lower emissions”.

Translink said the hybrid vehicles will operate every seven to eight minutes throughout the working day, linking east Belfast and west Belfast via the city centre, replacing Metro buses which currently run on the east-west Belfast route.

They will have Wi-Fi, USB chargers and air conditioning.

The buses are made by Van Hool, a Belgian firm.