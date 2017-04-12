Planning news: Robinson Centre a step closer to reopening while biggest hotel gets even bigger

Planning permission was granted last night for the redevelopment of the Robinson Centre in east Belfast.

The £20 million transformation of the leisure centre – just off the Castlereagh Road – will feature a 25-metre eight-lane gala pool with 250 spectator seats, a 20-metre long training pool and leisure water provision, as well as a four-court sports hall, 140-station fitness suite, fitness studio and outdoor five-a-side pitches.

There will also be a new community centre incorporated into the building.

Meanwhile, the Brook Activity Centre in Twinbrook will receive significant redevelopment and Belfast’s biggest hotel – under construction at the former Windsor House – has been given the go-ahead to expand from 200 rooms to 304.