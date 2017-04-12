Search

Planning news: Robinson Centre a step closer to reopening while biggest hotel gets even bigger

Undated handout artist's impression issued by Hastings Hotels illustrating the company's proposal to transform Windsor House in Belfast, which is to be turned into a 200 bedroom hotel as part of a �30 million redevelopment. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday June 24, 2015. The Hastings Hotels Group said its transformation of the 23-storey building in Belfast city centre will create more than 150 new jobs. The proposal is subject to planning approval. See PA story ULSTER Hotel. Photo credit should read: Hastings Hotels/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Planning permission was granted last night for the redevelopment of the Robinson Centre in east Belfast.

The £20 million transformation of the leisure centre – just off the Castlereagh Road – will feature a 25-metre eight-lane gala pool with 250 spectator seats, a 20-metre long training pool and leisure water provision, as well as a four-court sports hall, 140-station fitness suite, fitness studio and outdoor five-a-side pitches.

There will also be a new community centre incorporated into the building.

Meanwhile, the Brook Activity Centre in Twinbrook will receive significant redevelopment and Belfast’s biggest hotel – under construction at the former Windsor House – has been given the go-ahead to expand from 200 rooms to 304.