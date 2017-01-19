US packaging firm chooses Londonderry for 95 job investment

Almost 100 new jobs are to be created in Londonderry with the arrival of a US based packaging firm in the city.

The firm, Bemis Company, is to establish its European Business Services Centre in Campsie, bringing up to 95 jobs by 2021.

Based in Wisconsin, the global polymer-based packaging company is setting up the new centre to support its European operations.

It already has an established healthcare packaging manufacturing facility in Campsie and is planning to create the new positions in finance and IT over the next five years, offering competitive salary and benefit packages.

Recruitment could extend to other functions in the future it said.

“Bemis Company makes a valuable contribution to Northern Ireland’s vibrant life sciences industry, employing over 200 staff at its manufacturing facility,” said Invest NI chief executive Alastair Hamilton.

“This investment to establish its European Business Services Centre here is a significant coup for Londonderry.

“A number of other locations were considered for this project, but as a result of the collaborative efforts of Invest NI and Derry City & Strabane District Council, we successfully pitched the city as an attractive investment location.

“The company has been offered £695,000 of government support towards the recruitment of the new jobs and a pre-employment training programme delivered by North West Regional College which will provide Bemis with a pool of business ready candidates.”

The new jobs would create valuable employment opportunities for graduates in the North West across a range of business functions including roles in finance and IT, he added.

Bemis Company is an NYSE listed business delivering flexible and rigid plastic packaging for food, consumer products, medical, and pharmaceutical companies around the globe.

Marty Scaminaci, vice president of global business services said: “Establishing our European Business Services Centre in Londonderry is a strategic investment to help drive efficiencies and standardise our processes.

“We have successfully operated a manufacturing facility in Northern Ireland since 1996, and know it to be a great location to do business.

“The availability of skilled graduates in the area, engagement of local council representatives, and the support offered from Invest NI were all critical factors in our decision to locate this centre in Northern Ireland.

“Recruitment for the new roles has begun and will continue over the next couple of years.”