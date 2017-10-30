Call to remove Sinn Fein poster next to Omagh cenotaph

A decision to place a Sinn Fein poster directly next to Omagh’s cenotaph has been condemned.

The poster, advertising a mental health event, has been described by UUP councillor Chris Smyth as “at best an incredibly insensitive action, and at worst a direct attempt to wind people up”.

He said that this is the second year in a row that Sinn Fein materials have been on display close to the memorial site in the run up to the annual remembrance period.

He said the party should remove its material from the area voluntarily, or he will investigate whether council protocols had been broken.