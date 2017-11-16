Can you help find missing Andrew Ward?

Police in west Belfast are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of 31-year-old Andrew Ward.

Andrew, who is from the Lagmore area, was last seen around 1.15pm on November 14 on the Stewartstown Road.

Andrew is 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a brown coat.

If you know where Andrew may be or have any useful information please phone police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference no 823 15/11/2017.

Please share this post and help find Andrew.