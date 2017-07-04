Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to hold talks with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to hold talks on Tuesday with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Trade issues are expected to dominate the agenda when the pair meet in Dublin, with the CETA agreement between Europe and Canada expected to be a key focus.

Mr Trudeau will also be hosted by President Michael D. Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain.

The Canadian PM has several other engagements in Dublin including a business lunch and a visit to see the Famine memorial statues in the city centre before a state dinner is hosted by the Taoiseach.

Mr Trudeau is accompanied on the trip by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their young son Hadrien.

The visit has been arranged two months on from when Mr Varadkar’s predecessor Enda Kenny met the Canadian leader in Montreal.