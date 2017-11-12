Celtic face legal action from tragic fan’s family

The family of a football fan who died at Celtic Park in Glasgow after an international match are taking legal action against the club.

Nathan McSeveney, 20, from Cumnock in East Ayrshire, fell in a stairwell following Scotland’s European Championship qualifier against the Republic of Ireland at Celtic Park in November 2014.

He was taken to hospital but died later.

Thompsons Solicitors said Celtic “failed in its duty of care” but the Glasgow club said it did not accept liability while maintaining “considerable sympathy” with the McSeveney family.

Lawyer Patrick McGuire said: “This is a tragic case that has devastated a family. It is our firm belief that the football club failed in its duty of care to protect this young man leading to this awful accident.

“The fact that they have now taken the obvious measure to make the area in question safer by erecting safety nets proves this.

“We will be fighting hard to make sure the family receive the justice they deserve.”

A spokesman for Celtic told the Sunday Mail: “Celtic Football Club have considerable sympathy with the McSeveney family for their terrible loss following this tragic accident.

“However, and while the club’s sympathy is in no sense diminished, the club do not accept liability for the accident.

“Celtic Park is a very safe environment and complies with all applicable building standards.

“Celtic Park is regularly inspected and certified as safe by the relevant authorities, including an investigation immediately following the accident.”