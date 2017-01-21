City Hall gathering point for anti-Trump demonstration

Hundreds of people took part in a protest outside Belfast City Hall today against US President Donald Trump.
The ‘Women’s March’ was part of an international demonstration following controversial comments made by Mr Trump on the election trail.
Held to highlight “women’s rights”, there were also participants supporting gay rights, immigrants and people with a disability.
The Belfast event was held in solidarity with one in Washington, which attracted around 200,000 people.
