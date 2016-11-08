Clinton and Trump make final election visits to battleground states

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump ended their presidential campaigns with visits to battleground states in a final bid to energise supporters.

Mr Trump finished his last rally of the gruelling campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan, just four minutes before Mrs Clinton wrapped up her final event in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The candidates had campaigned late into the night in a frenzied end to a bitter election year that has laid bare the nation’s deep economic and cultural divides.

Mrs Clinton opened the day buoyed by FBI Director James Comey’s announcement on Sunday that he would not recommend criminal charges against her following a new email review.

The inquiry had sapped a surging Clinton momentum at a crucial moment in the race, though she still heads into election day with multiple paths to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to become the nation’s first female president.

She called on voters to reject Mr Trump’s “dark and divisive” vision and said there is no reason why “America’s best days are not ahead of us”.

Her Raleigh campaign featured Lady Gaga and Jon Bon Jovi, and she told cheering supporters that their “work will be just beginning” after election day.

Mrs Clinton spent the final hours of her presidential campaign offering a more positive vision for the country, trying to strike a stark contrast with Mr Trump.

She was joined in her final events by her husband, former president Bill Clinton, and confidants, including embattled aide Huma Abedin.

Mrs Clinton planned to end her campaign by greeting supporters at the Westchester airport, in New York, where she was expected to land after 3am local time.

Mr Trump told his Grand Rapids rally: “Today is our Independence Day. Today the American working class is going to strike back.”

He had been expected to hold his last rally in New Hampshire - but added one last event to his calendar as his team made an 11th-hour push into traditionally Democratic states.

The tycoon said he does not need superstars like Jay Z, Beyonce or Lady Gaga to draw crowds like Mrs Clinton, adding: “All we need is great ideas to make America great again.”